SPH Media's newsrooms will be beefed up, says Khaw

SPH Media's newsrooms will be given additional resources so that they have the capacity to meaningfully engage a changing audience, said Mr Khaw Boon Wan.

An SPH Media Academy will also be set up after the transition to the new media entity has stabilised to train new hires in a systematic manner and help existing staff acquire new skills, added Mr Khaw, who will chair the new SPH Media Trust that will be formed following the restructuring of Singapore Press Holdings' media businesses.

In a speech to staff yesterday, Mr Khaw also announced that more SPH scholarships will be awarded from next year. This will include not just journalism scholarships, but also those in digital disciplines.

Fellowships and attachments in world-class newsrooms will be arranged for existing journalists, so that they can access global networking opportunities, and potentially collaborate with overseas publications, said Mr Khaw.

For local undergraduates, internships will be arranged to expose them to a career in journalism and digital media, he added.

"We are determined to keep journalism as an attractive profession that offers rewarding careers to talented and ambitious young men and women," said Mr Khaw.

The digital media capacity of newsrooms will also be expanded, such that a first-class digital tech team can be built to support the transformation, he said.

They will be equipped with skills and tools in graphics, video, technology, design and data to make the everyday experience of reading the news more accessible, compelling and engaging.

This requires a joint effort from journalists, IT engineers and online media professionals, and SPH Media is working out the additional investments that will be needed for this effort, he said.

Mr Khaw also stressed that the plan to accelerate SPH Media's transformation into a digital media company with print products - rather than a print media company with digital products - demands a transformational change in mindset.

"Good quality content is still critical, but it is not sufficient," he said, adding that the new media entity must tap digital technology and platforms to actively push content out to reach subscribers and non-subscribers.

ENSURING EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE AND INTEGRITY I've said this many times. If we want to achieve our goals - ensuring that our digital media products and newspapers are trusted by Singaporeans, and are professional - maintaining editorial independence will be one of the contributing factors. If you can't pull this off, then we cannot attain our wider goals. So this, to me, is very simple. But you should not just listen to a person's words, but also watch his actions... If we are unable to achieve editorial integrity, readers have their freedom - if they don't trust your paper, if it is just a mouthpiece, if it is just a government mouthpiece or a party mouthpiece, your readers can tell you sayonara (goodbye). It's even faster on digital media. One click, and you're out. SPH MEDIA TRUST CHAIRMAN KHAW BOON WAN, in Mandarin.

To succeed in doing so, SPH Media has to listen to and understand subscribers' and non-subscribers' digital habits, customise content to suit their lifestyles and connect meaningfully with them, he added. "This requires a quantum leap in capabilities, skill sets and attitude."

He added that he has started meeting SPH staff in small groups, and listening to their concerns and aspirations. Such dialogues will continue over the next few weeks.

GROWING AND RETAINING TALENT IN NEWSROOMS I want to use the opportunity of additional resources to beef up the newsroom because I heard that because of several years of cost pressures, some or all newsrooms may have been weakened in terms of capacity or in the ability to retain good staff. We will use this opportunity to try and beef it up. So pass the word around, if you have good writers out there who left us last year or recently and they are good team workers, bring them back. I'll find the money to pay them, so that we can enhance the newsroom and then we can push on with what we need to do. MR KHAW

"My distinct impression so far is that the newsrooms are game and willing to take up the challenge. They are mindful of the national role that the media plays, and that they must not fail in this mission."

At a press conference following his speech, Mr Khaw also said he has learnt that some newsrooms' capacity or ability to retain good staff have been diminished or weakened because of several years of cost pressures.

ON WHAT HAPPENS IF SHAREHOLDERS DO NOT APPROVE THE PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING OF THE MEDIA ENTITY I suppose I'll go back to retirement. But I met (SPH chairman) Dr Lee (Boon Yang) yesterday, he gave me confidence that the majority of shareholders understood the big picture. Indeed, this is not just about SPH as a listed company, this is about larger objectives: nation-building, the importance of national media, and we think (a company limited by guarantee) is a good solution. It is not the silver bullet, but without taking this major step, it is very difficult to try to do what I've just talked about through the listed company framework. That is what it's all about. MR KHAW

"So pass the word around - if you have good writers out there who left us last year or recently and they are good team players, (we want to) bring them back.

"I'll find the money to pay them, so that we can enhance the newsroom. And then we can push on with what we need to do."