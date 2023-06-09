SPH Media’s audio-streaming app bags excellence award at Asia-Pacific Broadcasting+ Awards 2023

SINGAPORE – SPH Media’s audio-streaming app Awedio won the excellence award in the Radio Podcast (Singapore) category at the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting+ Awards on Thursday.

The award recognises the company’s outstanding achievement in the field of radio podcasting in Singapore, SPH Media said on Friday.

Awedio is a free digital audio-streaming app that was launched in 2021, providing uninterrupted live streaming of SPH Radio stations and local podcasts that cover topics such as health, entertainment and crime.

The company’s adoption of audio streaming and podcasting technology has enabled it to repurpose daily broadcast content from its five radio stations into podcasts, it said.

Podcast downloads have tripled in three years, thanks to advertisements and cross-promotional podcasts across the company’s networks of news titles such as The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao and Berita Harian.

Mr Ignatius Low, editor-in-chief of SPH Media’s lifestyle and entertainment media unit, credited his team for its hard work and dedication in laying the foundations for “an always-engaging range of high-quality podcast content drawn from its network of radio and news titles”.

“The popularity of podcasts and other on-demand digital audio content is a trend that can benefit traditional broadcast radio stations as well,” he said.

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting+ Awards 2023 ceremony was held at the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport on Thursday. Organised by the Asian Business Review, the annual awards recognise excellence in the Asia-Pacific region’s broadcasting industry.

Other winners from Singapore include the People’s Association, NoonTalk Media and Ochre Pictures.