SPH launches news tablet app for Chinese news products

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has launched a news tablet app that will provide a "seamless digital experience", with no log-ins required and auto updates for its Chinese news products, the media company announced yesterday.

With a single subscription, readers will be able to access e-paper editions of Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News on the app, which will be preloaded on the latest Samsung Tab A, 10.5-inch Wi-Fi tablet, which is retailing at $398.

Subscribers who sign up for a two-year package at $19.90 per month will get this tablet for free. Existing subscribers can top up $14.90 per month to enjoy this deal, SPH said. The subscription package includes free access to the Zaobao app and www.zaobao.sg

Among other things, the app features an auto log-in which does not require a password after activation.

It also auto-downloads the latest e-paper in a Wi-Fi environment for subscribers to read on the go, and share articles or advertisements on social media. Each e-paper is archived for 14 days.

Ms Lee Huay Leng, head of SPH's Chinese Media Group, said: "The obstacles to go digital for our elderly readers who don't read English has often been overlooked.

"We launched this new product to meet their needs. Through the reading of newspapers, we hope to help them plug into our Smart Nation. I hope the children of our elderly readers will consider subscribing to our local Chinese newspapers with this product."

Ms Sarah Chua, vice-president of IT and mobile at Samsung Electronics Singapore, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with SPH on a custom-made solution for the news tablet via the Samsung Knox platform on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A. With an immersive display, quad speakers, customised functionality and user experience, the news tablet offers the elderly a seamless and secure experience while catching up on the latest news."

SPH also publishes The Straits Times, among other newspapers.