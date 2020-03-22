SPH gives care packs, $30 daily allowance to Malaysian staff

Twenty-five Malaysian staff at Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) Print Centre received care packs from the company yesterday.

Most of the 25 staff have been putting up at hotel Mercure Singapore on Stevens since Malaysia's two-week restricted movement order to contain the coronavirus outbreak kicked in on Wednesday.

Deputy chief executive Anthony Tan visited the Print Centre in Jurong Port Road, where he handed out care packs containing vouchers for daily necessities, hand sanitiser, biscuits and Milo packets.

He said: "For our workers, the sacrifice is a big one, because while it is their job, being away from your family members for an extended period of time is never an easy decision to make at short notice."

SPH has also decided to give the workers an additional "modest allowance" of $30 a day, Mr Tan said, adding that this was so "they don't have to worry about the cost of living in Singapore, and their parents and their family and loved ones back home also don't have to worry".

Senior printing staff member Alfred Saranapala, 46, said he had helped his wife and three children stock up on groceries before he left their home across the Causeway.

"I try to video-call them every day. I want to be professionally responsible... we need to keep the newspapers running," he said.

Printing assistant Cheong Chiang Jye, 40, whose wife and two children are in Johor Baru, said: "I'm used to travelling from Malaysia to Singapore on my motorbike every day. I'm not familiar with all of Singapore's roads so it takes some getting used to."

Jolene Ang