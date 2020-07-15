SPH Foundation launches photo contest on sustainability

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Foundation has launched an inaugural photography contest aimed at encouraging people to express themselves through photography and raising awareness about protecting the environment.

Titled A Sustainable Tomorrow, the contest began on Monday and is organised by the foundation - the charity arm of SPH - together with The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao and SPH's Asian-centric photography marketplace Photonico.

"SPH Foundation hopes the contest will showcase storytelling talents and inspire interest in photography," said the foundation's general manager Ginney Lim. "It is also our hope that the contest can raise awareness about climate change and eco-friendly lifestyles."

Anyone above 13 years old can enter by posting a photograph on Instagram with a caption.

Contestants are required to use the hashtag #sphfphotocontest, as well as tag and follow the SPH Instagram account @singaporepressholdings. The closing date for entries is Aug 23.

There are prizes worth up to $5,000 to be won. The top three prizes comprise $3,000, $1,000 and $500 in cash. Five consolation prizes of $100 in cash each will also be given out.

The judging panel comprises SPH Foundation director Yatiman Yusof, Straits Times picture editor Stephanie Yeow, Chinese Media Group NewsHub photography editor Lee Tiah Khee and Mr David Tay, a directory board member of the International Federation of Photographic Art.

They will be looking out for artistically shot photographs relating to home recycling ideas, green spaces, healthy living and biodiversity.