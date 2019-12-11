SPH contributes $20,000 to Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift project

SINGAPORE - Seventeen-year-old Danial Arfan and his six younger siblings had a simple wish - all they wanted was a bag each for the new school year.

Their wish came true at a year-end lunch party on Wednesday (Dec 11) organised by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which is in its 14th year of collaboration with the Boys' Brigade in the Share-a-Gift initiative.

The siblings were among the 140 people - beneficiaries and caregivers - who attended the event at the SPH News Centre auditorium.

More than 130 staff and management of SPH contributed gifts with an estimated value of $20,000, granting about 300 wishes of people from 11 charities.

They include Care Corner Family Service Centre (Toa Payoh), Marymount Centre - Good Shepherd Place and Singapore Corporation of Rehabilitative Enterprise (Score). This is the first time SPH has partnered Score.

Arfan, a first-year Higher Nitec Hospitality Operations student from Institute of Technical Education College West, said: "We only have simple wishes. We asked for essentials such as school supplies which will definitely help us with our school work."

The siblings, the youngest of whom is five years old, were at the party with their mother, who is a housewife.

Ms Chin Soo Fang, SPH's head of corporate communications and corporate social responsibility, said: "We have been adopting and fulfilling about 300 wishes worth about $20,000 every year without fail, for the past 14 years.

"As we bond and unite with our colleagues in the spirit of giving, we also find greater joy and meaning for ourselves every festive season. So we want to say a big thank you to Boys' Brigade and the charities for giving us this cherished opportunity to put a smile on their faces."

The Share-a-Gift project is a national community service project organised annually by The Boys' Brigade in Singapore. It is supported by the National Council of Social Service and Ministry of Social and Family Development.