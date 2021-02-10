SPH brings festive joy to elderly with 'bags of love'

Madam Goh Choo Lee, a foster mother of three teenagers, received essential items, hongbao and oranges from Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) staff volunteers yesterday, ahead of the Chinese New Year festivities.

The 80-year-old said: "The items came at a very good time. I am able to save money this Chinese New Year as I don't need to buy... coffee, rice and snacks."

Madam Goh was among 120 needy seniors in the Toa Payoh estate who were beneficiaries of a donation drive yesterday.

The fortune bags given out included items like rice, vermicelli, instant coffee, toiletries, masks and hand sanitisers donated by sponsors and staff from SPH.

Yesterday's event is part of SPH Cares with Bags of Love, an annual effort by the Staff Volunteers Club. The club partnered with Care Corner Senior Activity Centre in Toa Payoh this year.

It marks the third consecutive year that SPH has tied up with Care Corner Singapore, a non-profit organisation set up in 1981 that provides social services to families, youth at risk, seniors and children from low-income families or with special needs.

Madam Dass Rose, 74, a part-time marketing officer who lives alone, was also a recipient of the fortune bags. She said groceries can be costly, given her financial situation, and was thankful for this donation of essential items.

Ms Tan Poh Ling, 43, was among 24 volunteers from the club who delivered the fortune bags. "When I heard one of the elderly folks say how thankful she was to receive the bags from us, I felt glad," she said.

The club started the annual initiative in 2016. Last year, it helped organise a mini-Chinese New Year celebration at the Care Corner centre in Woodlands.

Ms Chin Soo Fang, head of corporate communications and corporate social responsibility at SPH, said: "With the Chinese New Year approaching, we want to spread some festive cheer and uplift the spirits of our elderly friends in Toa Payoh."