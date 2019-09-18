SPH and Mediacorp offer joint Deepavali ad packages

For the first time, local media companies Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and Mediacorp are offering advertisers joint Deepavali sales packages that give them savings of more than 70 per cent in advertising costs across relevant media platforms.

In the light of the Hindu festival, which falls on Oct 27, advertisers can choose among three options in the package, which features different combinations of print, digital, radio and TV platforms from both firms.

SPH said yesterday that the options can be used to reach a targeted group of readers, viewers and listeners that exceeds 290,000 Indians.

The offer runs from Sept 10 to Nov 30. Platforms that advertisers can tap include Tamil Murasu, tamilmurasu.com.sg, tabla!, Vasantham and Oli 96.8FM, as well as audience-targeted digital platforms on the SPH Digital Network.

SPH chief marketing officer Ignatius Low said partnerships have always been part of the company's internal capabilities.

"Coming together as two of the biggest local media providers is definitely a strategic approach to deliver our most relevant products to targeted consumers, while giving our advertisers a better experience in fuelling their advertising messages with a joint solution."

Mediacorp chief commercial and digital officer Parminder Singh said the collaboration, with its mix of available platforms, will allow advertisers to maximise the reach and impact of their campaigns.

He said: "Community celebrations and festivals connect us all in Singapore and we are launching these exciting solutions in time for Deepavali, when advertisers take the opportunity to burnish and share their messages of love, family ties and togetherness with everyone."