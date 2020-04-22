SPH and AsiaOne launch new digital content to tide readers over extended circuit breaker period

SINGAPORE - Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has launched a website with a wide variety of video content to keep people entertained during the circuit breaker period.

Called #StayHomeWithSPH, the platform features lifestyle content to complement the media group's updates on the Covid-19 situation.

There are news videos as well as lifestyle clips, from recipes and cooking tips to fashion features, celebrity interviews and gadget reviews.

It also contains SPH content from publications such as The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao, SPH Magazines and SPH radio stations.

SPH deputy chief executive Anthony Tan said on Wednesday (April 22): "With the extension of the circuit breaker, SPH hopes to make your days brighter with entertaining and engaging content that you can enjoy as we all do our part to stay home, and stay safe."

Readers can visit the website here.

AsiaOne launches Circuit Breaker Survival Guide

Meanwhile, news website AsiaOne has launched a Circuit Breaker Survival Guide with tips and tricks to help readers stay happy and safe.

Its content is grouped into five pillars - stay happy, stay united, stay well fed, stay occupied, and stay safe - with each section containing tips along with gossip and news.

Ms Candice Cai, lead content strategist (lifestyle) for AsiaOne said: "We knew that if bubble tea shops were closed, people at home might be looking for simple recipes online to make their own, so we re-surfaced our do-it-yourself article and added a list of places where one can get their bubble tea fix.

"With the survival guide, we hope it will alleviate some of the stress and worries that Singaporeans are facing, and make time pass a little quicker."

Readers can visit the site here.