Special props for heritage tree atop Mt Rosie

Since 2017, a lychee tree that is more than a century old has been supported by a permanent galvanised steel structure built to help it weather the elements.

Located atop Mount Rosie in the Novena neighbourhood, the 18m-tall tree is the only lychee tree in Singapore that has been conferred the status of heritage tree under the Heritage Trees scheme.

The National Parks Board said such support systems are used for mature and highly valuable trees that require additional structural support. Tree support systems have been constructed for other heritage trees in Singapore, including the iconic Tembusu tree at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

