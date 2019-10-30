Special props for heritage tree atop Mt Rosie

More than a century old, this lychee tree in the Novena area has been supported by a permanent galvanised steel structure since 2017.
More than a century old, this lychee tree in the Novena area has been supported by a permanent galvanised steel structure since 2017.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Published
1 hour ago

Since 2017, a lychee tree that is more than a century old has been supported by a permanent galvanised steel structure built to help it weather the elements.

Located atop Mount Rosie in the Novena neighbourhood, the 18m-tall tree is the only lychee tree in Singapore that has been conferred the status of heritage tree under the Heritage Trees scheme.

The National Parks Board said such support systems are used for mature and highly valuable trees that require additional structural support. Tree support systems have been constructed for other heritage trees in Singapore, including the iconic Tembusu tree at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 30, 2019, with the headline 'Special props for heritage tree atop Mt Rosie'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content