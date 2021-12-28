Special festive cheer after dad survives Covid-19

Educator Regina Lai and her family are taking part in the year-end festivities knowing that they could have lost a loved one.

On Oct 5, her 61-year-old father - who had tested positive for Covid-19 eight days earlier - was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in Sengkang General Hospital. He struggled to breathe and needed oxygen supplementation.

To make matters worse, just days before on Oct 1, her 58-year-old mother sprained her back while taking care of him and had to be confined to the bed.

Celebrating the year-end holiday season with her family, Ms Lai, 25, cannot help but feel thankful that her parents - both retirees - are now well.

Then, all she could do was to pray for the best, recalled Ms Lai of the trying period.

"At first, Covid-19 cases seemed like just numbers reported in the news. But it hit home when my dad contracted it. It was no longer just about the numbers; it was also about our family," she added.

On Sept 27, her father was confirmed to have the coronavirus after developing a cough and headache, and had to isolate himself at home.

Five days later, Mr Lai was rushed to Sengkang General Hospital after having breathing difficulties. His condition deteriorated on Oct 5, and he had to be moved to the ICU.

"At that point, we were really worried because we didn't know if his condition was going to get better or worse," said Ms Lai, adding that her father remained anxious about her mother's predicament despite being down with Covid-19.

"It was a very uncertain period for us. We didn't know when he would get discharged, when he would recover, or when this (ordeal) would end."