Special festive cheer after dad survives Covid-19

Educator Regina Lai and her family are taking part in the year-end festivities knowing that they could have lost a loved one.
On Oct 5, her 61-year-old father - who had tested positive for Covid-19 eight days earlier - was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in Sengkang General Hospital. He struggled to breathe and needed oxygen supplementation.
To make matters worse, just days before on Oct 1, her 58-year-old mother sprained her back while taking care of him and had to be confined to the bed.
Celebrating the year-end holiday season with her family, Ms Lai, 25, cannot help but feel thankful that her parents - both retirees - are now well.
Then, all she could do was to pray for the best, recalled Ms Lai of the trying period.
"At first, Covid-19 cases seemed like just numbers reported in the news. But it hit home when my dad contracted it. It was no longer just about the numbers; it was also about our family," she added.
On Sept 27, her father was confirmed to have the coronavirus after developing a cough and headache, and had to isolate himself at home.
Five days later, Mr Lai was rushed to Sengkang General Hospital after having breathing difficulties. His condition deteriorated on Oct 5, and he had to be moved to the ICU.
"At that point, we were really worried because we didn't know if his condition was going to get better or worse," said Ms Lai, adding that her father remained anxious about her mother's predicament despite being down with Covid-19.
"It was a very uncertain period for us. We didn't know when he would get discharged, when he would recover, or when this (ordeal) would end."
But Ms Lai and her two siblings had to stay strong for their mother, who had trouble walking due to intense pain in her back.
"My mum was struggling. So we wanted to be around to support her," said Ms Lai, whose parents live with her paternal grandmother and a foreign domestic helper.
Her father was transferred out of the ICU on Oct 6. But at the time, the family could not visit him, because visitors were not allowed at hospitals amid a surge in Covid-19 cases here from September to October.
"Thankfully, we were able to pass items to my dad with the help of the hospital staff. So I rallied my siblings and we wrote him a card," said Ms Lai. "I think that knowing his children were supporting him really encouraged him."
The family also found other ways to cheer him on.
Once, they surprised him by showing up at a Housing Board carpark near the hospital and waving at him from its rooftop.
Ms Lai's father was heartened when he looked out of his ward window and saw his family from afar.
He was eventually discharged from the hospital on Oct 13, and has since recovered. His wife's back has also healed completely.
This year, the Lais marked Christmas by attending church service virtually and having dinner together.
Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family's annual tradition was to attend a church service on Christmas Day and have dinner with their extended family.
Ms Lai said: "Despite having to celebrate Christmas on a smaller scale, I'm still grateful that my family is well and I get to spend time with them."
She is also looking forward to spending time with her parents on New Year's Eve. "It was so easy to take our health for granted in the past, but that's not the case any more," she said. "We're just thankful to be together."