Special edition National Day ez-link cards go on sale today

Two sets of special edition National Day ez-link cards will go on sale from this week to commemorate Singapore's 55th birthday.

The two sets of five designs in total - developed with the Singapore Red Cross and the Singapore Kindness Movement - feature volunteers offering assistance in the community, as well as the country's iconic courtesy mascot, Singa the Lion, in front of prominent Singapore landmarks.

Card issuer EZ-Link will be donating $50,000 in sales proceeds to the Singapore Red Cross to show solidarity with local front-line heroes and volunteers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Nicholas Lee, chief executive of EZ-Link, said: "As we commemorate the nation's 55th birthday, we wanted to spotlight these everyday heroes and bring their stories closer to the hearts of Singaporeans."

The special edition cards designed with the Singapore Red Cross will be available from today. A pack of three cards will cost $15 (with no stored value) at the EZ-Link official store on e-commerce platform Shopee.

The Singapore Kindness Movement collection will go on sale from next Tuesday for $12 apiece at TransitLink ticket offices (inclusive of $7 stored value), and at $10 for a set of two cards (with no stored value) at the official store on Shopee.

Dr William Wan, general secretary of the Singapore Kindness Movement, said: "We are honoured to partner EZ-Link and the Singapore Red Cross to design these cards that pay tribute to our front-line heroes who keep us safe.

"On top of showing appreciation for them, we must also do our part to build a greater and kinder society by showing kindness, care and concern for the people around us."