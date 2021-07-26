Special edition National Day ez-link cards depicting Singaporeans' pandemic resilience to go on sale on Friday

SINGAPORE - A set of two limited-edition ez-link cards, which will go on sale on Friday (July 30) to commemorate Singapore's 56th birthday, will allow buyers to tap a feel-good mood of optimism and positivity.

Local artist Lee Kow Fong, 50, more commonly known as Ah Guo, designed and illustrated the cards, which showcase Singaporeans' spirit of resilience during the challenging pandemic times and the hope of emerging stronger.

There are two designs in each set. The Vibrant Future one depicts children at play, a reflection of Ah Guo's aspiration for the future generation to grow up with optimism and happiness.

The Higher We Go design, set in the heartland, captures people celebrating National Day, with a young father lifting his daughter up - symbolising Singapore's future potential.

Card issuer EZ-Link partnered with Ah Guo to feature the two designs in line with the theme for this year's National Day - Together, Our Singapore Spirit.

The artist came to fame during the circuit breaker last year for his designs and illustrations of everyday scenes and people.

"I have always wanted to use my art as a means to inspire people, and help them stay calm and positive," he said in a statement from EZ-Link.

"This is more important now than ever before as we battle through the pandemic, and I am heartened to be able to share my illustrations and bring joy to Singaporeans during this time."

Mr Nicholas Lee, chief executive of EZ-Link, said: "As we celebrate the nation's 56th birthday, we wanted to take this opportunity to spread some hope among Singaporeans and encourage them to stay strong and resilient."

The set of two cards will cost $15.60 (with no stored value) at the EZ-Link official store on e-commerce platform Shopee.

EZ-Link will also host a National Day lucky draw from Aug 6 to 31 on the EZ-Link mobile app, where users can exchange 56 reward points for a chance to win a special edition ez-link card with Ah Guo's signature and $56 of stored value.

The ez-link cards are used for contactless commuting, shopping and dining payments.