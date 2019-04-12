Special brew of the day

President Halimah Yacob joining senior volunteers who run the SASCO@Khatib Activity Centre's in-house cafe to brew gourmet coffee during her visit yesterday.

The centre in Yishun is a community facility that promotes senior learning and volunteerism.

It was set up to encourage seniors to interact with community members and conducts programmes such as bread-making workshops and painting sessions to help them learn new skills.

In a Facebook post about the visit, Madam Halimah encouraged seniors to volunteer and take part in such activities to keep themselves socially and physically active.