"To help is to love."
This has been one of my mother's favourite mantras whenever she needed someone's help with the household chores. When I was an angsty teenager, I could never understand nor agree with it.
"To help is to love."
This has been one of my mother's favourite mantras whenever she needed someone's help with the household chores. When I was an angsty teenager, I could never understand nor agree with it.
Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 12, 2022, with the headline Speaking my children's love languages. Subscribe