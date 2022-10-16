SPCA's dogs and cats set to be workplace stress busters

Something furry dropping by the workplace may be just the right remedy for office blues in 2023. SPCA is aiming to launch by the second quarter a corporate wellness programme in which animals that are up for adoption are taken to the workplace.

The animal welfare organisation is hoping its dogs or cats can help alleviate stress among workers. The idea is partly due to a Straits Times article in 2021 about a survey that found that pets had a positive impact on their owners' mental well-being amid Covid-19 restrictions.

Ms Aarthi Sankar, executive director of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, noted on Saturday that there has been more focus on mental health of late.

She said: "Mental health and well-being is a key issue and workplace stress is a factor that may contribute to that. So we believe that having animals at the workplace can help employees relieve stress."

Two companies, one of which is a consultancy firm, have expressed interest to be part of the programme when it takes off in 2023, she said.

Details of the other company, as well as how many animals will be involved in the programme, were not disclosed.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, who was the guest of honour at SPCA's "Paws for a Cause" gala benefit dinner at One Farrer Hotel on Saturday, said: "These sessions will be mutually beneficial. They can help to socialise the community animals, while at the same time enhancing the mental well-being of people in workplaces."

Ms Sankar said the programme also aims to give animals that were strays or that have been abandoned a chance to socialise with people.

It can also have a "matchmaking" effect, if employees who have made a personal connection with an animal that had visited their workplace decide to adopt it.

Ms Sankar stressed that details remain to be ironed out before the programme takes off - to ensure the safety of both the animals and the workers.

"For instance, we have to ensure the workplaces are suitable for the animals and that the landlords of the office spaces are comfortable with pets in the area," she said. "If some employees are not comfortable with dogs, we can always have the option of having cats visit their workplaces instead."