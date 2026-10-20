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Sparks fly as special region-specific Pikachu goes live at Changi Airport

A special parade featuring all 27 starter Pokemon will take place at the Jewel Forest Valley from Nov 7 to 8.

SINGAPORE – Pokemon Go fans can now catch the region-specific PokeXciting! Pikachu at Jewel and Changi Airport as part of celebrations marking Pokemon’s 30th anniversary.

The special Pikachu is part of a cross-regional Pokemon Go Stamp Rally running until Sept 11, 2029, with a unique variant appearing in each of five participating Asia-Pacific cities: Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Singapore, Manila and Bangkok.

Singapore’s blue-costumed variant of the electric mouse can be encountered from 10am to 10pm in Jewel and Changi Airport through a local stamp rally, an in-game activity where Pokemon Go players visit designated pokestops to collect stamps, which can also trigger Pokemon encounters.

Players who collect the five stamps featuring Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu and Lapras will be rewarded with an encounter with the special Pikachu and a location-specific background.

On Nov 7 and 8, Pokemon fans can meet, interact, and dance with their favourite Pokemon at Jewel and the airport’s terminals.

A special parade at the Jewel Forest Valley will feature all 27 starter Pokemon from the video game series, while stage shows held in Terminal 3 will feature a dancing PokeXciting! Pikachu.

Pokemon-themed photo spots will also be set up at Jewel and Changi Airport, while special merchandise and promotions are available at the Pokemon Center in Jewel.

For a month after the Nov 7 to 8 celebrations, PokeXciting! Pikachu will continue to appear in the wild across Singapore. Rare and selected Pokemon wearing party hats will appear more frequently.

Players in Singapore can look forward to in-game rewards, event bonuses and Gigantamax battles featuring Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise, with up to 40 players participating in each battle.

Two-day festivals celebrating Pokemon’s 30th anniversary are also being held in the five participating cities between September 2026 and February 2027.

Celebrations have already taken place in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 12 and 13, as well as Taipei on Oct 10 and 11.

Following Singapore’s celebration on Nov 7 and 8, Manila will host its events on Jan 23 and 24, 2027, followed by Bangkok on Feb 13 and 14.

Pokemon's 10th generation of characters will be released in 2027.