Sparking joy by the river

Thousands have come every night to enjoy a glittering sea of lanterns at the River Hongbao that usher in the Chinese New Year, and snag selfies with illuminated forms such as a giant God of Fortune and zodiac animals.

Other lanterns on display in this yearly event include larger-than-life recreations of samsui women, as well as new features like a wishing well in the shape of Suntec City's Fountain of Wealth.

People young and old have been flocking to the week-long celebration which will end tomorrow.

The festival is free for members of the public, and has been an integral part of the local Chinese New Year celebration.

The events for yesterday and today have been themed Singapore Talent Night.

They feature appearances by local celebrities, and performances like lion and dragon dances from the Singapore Wushu Dragon and Lion Dance Federation, pupils from the Sengkang Primary School, MICapella and the Red Moon Dance Troupe.

Attending tonight's event will be Mr Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Education, and adviser to River Hongbao, and Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, and Culture, Community and Youth.