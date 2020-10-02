Spark of light at Mid-Autumn Festival

ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Families were out enjoying the Mid-Autumn Festival last night, not letting the pandemic dim the celebrations as they took a walk through Bishan Park with lanterns aglow. Many also gathered outdoors with friends and family to catch the full moon. The traditional festival, which celebrates the story of Chang'e, the goddess of the moon in Chinese mythology, is usually marked with moon cakes and lanterns.

