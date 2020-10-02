Families were out enjoying the Mid-Autumn Festival last night, not letting the pandemic dim the celebrations as they took a walk through Bishan Park with lanterns aglow. Many also gathered outdoors with friends and family to catch the full moon. The traditional festival, which celebrates the story of Chang'e, the goddess of the moon in Chinese mythology, is usually marked with moon cakes and lanterns.
Spark of light at Mid-Autumn Festival
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 02, 2020, with the headline 'Spark of light at Mid-Autumn Festival'. Print Edition | Subscribe
