Spa kept mum over staff member who had Covid-19

A massage establishment in Holland Drive has been taken to task for failing to inform the police that one of its staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

The staff member was reported as positive for the coronavirus on May 1, but the operator did not inform the Police Licensing and Regulatory Department (PLRD) when it found out, said the police yesterday. The police have since issued the outlet with a notice of composition.

Although the police did not identify the spa, the Health Ministry on May 2 had revealed that a 22-year-old female Malaysian, who works as a spa therapist at Spa 9 at 41 Holland Drive, had tested positive for Covid-19.

The ministry also advised those who had visited Spa 9 on April 27 between 10.30am and 7.45pm and on April 26 between 10.30am and 2.30pm to monitor their health for 14 days from their date of visit.

In their statement, the police said if any staff or customers at massage establishments test positive for the virus, the operators must immediately inform the PLRD and stop operations.

Police said massage establishment operators who do not comply with the requirements may be liable for an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

First-time offenders may be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to six months, or both. Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $20,000 and jail for up to a year, or both.