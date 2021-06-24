SP Group donates $1 million to support children from low-income families

More than 2,000 children from low-income homes will get electronic devices as well as learning and development packs as part of a $1 million donation from SP Group.

The donation was launched yesterday under the SP Kids at Heart programme and will benefit children up to six years old from low-income families.

The Community Chest will administer the funds and disburse them to KidStart to support the programme.

KidStart Singapore provides support for child development, and coordinates and strengthens holistic services for low-income families. Its programme provides guidance to parents with children aged six and below, to enhance the children's development and health.

Children benefiting from the donation will receive educational tools, books and toys in the form of learning and development packs for a year.

They will also receive electronic devices such as tablets and Internet routers to support their learning during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their families will get grocery vouchers and other financial assistance packages such as tools and equipment.

Staff volunteers from SP will deliver the welcome and learning packs to the beneficiaries, help install routers and produce instructional videos to work around safe management guidelines.

At the virtual launch yesterday, SP Group chairman Hassan Marican said that children are the future of Singapore.

He said: "Through SP Kids at Heart, we can give them the best possible start in their formative years, with access to the right developmental and educational materials. This includes digital tools to ensure their learning is not disrupted during the pandemic.

"For parents, we aim to equip them with soft skills to help them connect better with their children and support them in their holistic education."

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, who is also chairman of the Growing Together with KidStart Council, said: "SP Group has shown us how corporates can play their part in building a society of opportunities together even amid a pandemic, sustaining a culture where those who have done well give back for the betterment of society."

Madam Shariffah Dayana Syed Hassan Al-Yahya, 38, who works in the food and beverage industry and has a three-year-old son, Rumi, is looking forward to the SP Kids at Heart programme.

She said: "As a parent, the most important thing is for our children to grow up well. With SP Kids at Heart, I am grateful that he can get the support he needs for a better future."