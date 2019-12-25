Soup kitchen treats elderly to hearty meal at Christmas Eve party

The festive spirit hit high gear when around 100 elderly folk were fed at a Christmas Eve party organised by soup kitchen Wil-ling Hearts.

Wearing Santa hats and holding balloons, the guests sang Christmas carols before tucking into a hearty meal during the event at Block 42 Circuit Road.

Most of the elderly get a daily meal from the soup kitchen delivered to their units, but yesterday, they also went home with a goodie bag containing cooking oil, fruit, powdered drinks and noodles.

Madam Owyong Chong Ho, 72, a retiree who lives alone in Block 61, told The Straits Times in Mandarin: "There is singing and food, and I am with all my friends; what is not to enjoy and be happy about for Christmas?

"But every day, 365 days a year, is like this for us, (Willing Hearts) cooks for us and delivers, so of course we are very happy."

Charity founder Tony Tay said: "When I was very young, I didn't really know what Christmas was until I went to school because we were very poor and couldn't afford a big meal.

"Now, for Christmas, instead of having them wait for an invitation, we are here to provide food, even turkey, for our brothers and sisters in the community."

Volunteers were in the kitchen from 5am preparing the special Christmas treats as well as the other meals - about 6,500 orders - that are delivered to around 40 locations islandwide every day.

The soup kitchen was founded in 2003 and runs on donations and help from over 200 volunteers daily, spread across four time slots.

When ST visited the kitchen in Jalan Ubi at 8am yesterday, there were more than 50 people spending Christmas Eve preparing, cooking and packing food.

Among them was retiree John Lau, who has been volunteering a few times a week since 2013.

"Everyone here comes from different backgrounds; we have lawyers, doctors, migrant workers. People of different religious backgrounds and ages... who are all so friendly and pleasant because we are here for a good cause," said Mr Lau, 78.

Willing Hearts' beneficiaries also include the disabled, low-income families, children from single-parent families and migrant workers.

The charity is in talks to move to a larger location in Lorong J, Telok Kurau, where it hopes to set up a nail and hair salon for its beneficiaries.

Mr Tay said at the Christmas Eve party: "Everything becomes worth it when you see how happy these people are."