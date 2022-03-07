Singapore’s fight against Covid-19 comes alive in new ST podcast series

SINGAPORE - The “sights” and sounds of Singapore’s fight against Covid-19 so far come alive in a new podcast series by The Straits Times.

Titled Singapore’s War On Covid, the series comprises six episodes, the first of which premieres today (March 7). The episode is titled 24 People Saved One Life.

A new episode will premiere every two or three weeks, till July.

The podcasts are based on selected chapters from In This Together: Singapore’s Covid-19 Story, a recently launched book by The Straits Times.

The episodes are narrated by ST executive editor Sumiko Tan, senior health correspondent Joyce Teo, and health correspondent Timothy Goh, all of whom worked on the book.

“We have told the Covid-19 story so far in the newspaper, on our website, in a book, and in videos. Doing it as a podcast was a natural next step,” said Ms Tan. “The medium allows us to bring the story even more vividly to life through real sounds and voices.”

Ms Teo, the host of a fortnightly podcast series called Health Check, is no stranger to the audio medium. But recording her chapter was a different experience for her.

“I usually talk to my guest, we do a few edits and it’s good to go,” she said. “This series is special. It’s a narration, and I wanted to get the tone right so that people won’t fall asleep listening to it.”

Ms Teo, who narrates the first episode about a grandmother’s brush with Covid-19 and the 24 people who helped her recover, described the podcast as an intimate experience.

“Hearing the newsmakers come alive in a way that is not possible in print, you instantly feel closer to them,” she said.

Ms Tan, who has done voiceovers for her Lunch With Sumiko series, spent about 10 hours in the podcast studio to build up her stamina and train her voice, just to produce two 20-minute episodes.

Mr Goh, who had no prior experience with the audio medium, found the recording process surprisingly challenging.

“I had no idea so many hours of effort went into producing a simple 20-minute episode,” he said. “But after listening to the final product, I know it was definitely worth it, and hope listeners enjoy it.”