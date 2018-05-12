Some takeaways on ensuring food is safe to eat

According to doctors, food poisoning is an infection of the gut from food-or water-borne infective organisms such as bacteria or viruses.

The common culprits of food poisoning are viruses such as rotavirus or norovirus.

As for bacteria, Escherichia coli, Salmonella and Campylobacter are the usual suspects.

Gastroenterologist Desmond Wai said food can be a prime breeding ground for bacteria, which thrive in warm and humid conditions.

"Keep all raw or unfinished cooked food in the fridge," he added.

In general, food-borne germs are usually transmitted via the faecal-oral route.

Dr Wai said if stools containing the virus or bacteria somehow reach the food chain, the germs will infect humans.

Incorrect cooking and serving temperatures, contaminated utensils and equipment, and poor hygiene by food handlers are prime conditions for these pathogens to thrive in, said Dr Kieron Lim, a senior consultant at Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre.

Said Dr Reuben Wong, a gastroenterologist at gutCARE: "Foods that have been frozen and thawed and re-frozen are particularly susceptible."

Food poisoning came under the spotlight recently after an investigation found that contaminated fried rice left at room temperature caused 14 students to become ill last year.

In the past years, there have been several other incidences of widespread food poisoning. Here are some of the most recent cases.

• April 2018: Nanyang Girls' High Boarding School

The school suspended its boarding school programme for a week after 110 students fell ill with cramps and diarrhoea and were diagnosed with food poisoning and stomach flu. The school then took steps to disinfect the dining and food preparation areas as well as the boarding school premises.

• January 2018: Northland Secondary School

Fourteen students fell ill with stomach pain and vomiting after recess on Jan 11. Affected students were taken to the hospital. As a precautionary measure, the school closed the canteen for inspection and cleaning, and also disinfected its toilets.

• November 2017: Regent Hotel

After a wedding lunch on Nov 11 last year, 43 people became ill with stomach flu symptoms. Summer Palace, a Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant at the hotel, and the hotel's banquet kitchen had been involved in preparing the food for the lunch. National Environment Agency inspections revealed lapses in both kitchens, which had their food hygiene rating downgraded from A to C.

Kimberley Chia