Some S'poreans working in China make plans to return home earlier

Few Singaporeans are still in China as most have returned home for the Chinese New Year period, but those still there are taking precautions and observing the Wuhan coronavirus situation closely.

And with Singapore's heightened restrictions to include all travellers with recent travel history to China announced yesterday, some are planning to come back earlier.

Mr Eric Kng, 35, who has stayed in Wuhan for four years, managed to leave for Shenzhen just before the Chinese authorities imposed a lockdown, and wants to return to Singapore within the week. His family here have also prompted him to return as quickly as possible.

China barred people from leaving Wuhan and other cities in Hubei province on Jan 23 in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

While Mr Kng had a return train ticket to Wuhan for Feb 25, transport into the city has also been cancelled. "The worst-case scenario is that I will travel to some other country first, like Vietnam, to transit to Singapore, before they start locking down flights completely," said Mr Kng, who runs a co-working space and incubator firm in Wuhan.

He was referring to the suspension of all flights to mainland China announced by budget carrier Scoot yesterday, with parent Singapore Airlines (SIA) and SilkAir also cancelling some flights to Chinese cities like Shanghai and Beijing.

Measures that Singapore has announced include barring travellers arriving from mainland China from entry or transit in Singapore. Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term-pass holders returning from China will be placed on a leave of absence of 14 days.

Sheng Siong Group chief executive Lim Hock Chee, who is on a month-long work trip to China, said he will observe the leave of absence when he returns later this month. "It will be a chance to take a break," Mr Lim said in Mandarin.

Mr Peh Lian Chai, 59, and his wife Tan Siew Ling, 56, managed to come back to Singapore before the virus situation escalated early last month. They run a project management business in Shanghai, where the virus has also spread.

But even though they came back early, they still cancelled appointments with friends in Singapore during the Chinese New Year period to put their minds at ease.

"We are definitely worried... We had planned to go back on Feb 18, but looking at the situation now, we may need to change our tickets," said Mr Peh, who added that they mostly fly with SIA for trips to China.

Both Mr Kng and the Peh family said their businesses have been badly affected. Mr Kng's firm has stopped operations for now, while Mr Peh said the leave of absence has made operations difficult.

