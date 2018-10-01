Some S'pore-Japan flights rescheduled

Several flights between Singapore and Japan yesterday were rescheduled due to Typhoon Trami, which was expected to hit central Japan later in the day, after sweeping through the southern islands of Okinawa as well as Kyushu.

In an updated travel advisory late on Saturday, Singapore Airlines (SIA) said flights from Changi Airport to Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo were affected. At least two have been delayed by about 10 hours.

Budget carrier Scoot also rescheduled its flights yesterday between Singapore and Osaka. These included flights with a stopover in Bangkok.

Scoot gave a list of updated flight timings on Saturday, which showed that flights on this route would face delays of about 12 hours.

Its flight TR701, which is a direct flight from Osaka to Singapore, was pushed back by about 18 hours. It will depart Osaka at 9.25am today, instead of 3.35pm yesterday.

SIA flight SQ622 from Singapore to Osaka, initially scheduled to depart at 1.55pm yesterday, was delayed by about 10 hours. The flight was slated to arrive in Kansai International Airport at 7am today.

SIA also said that SQ634 from Singapore to Haneda International Airport in Tokyo would depart at 11.55pm yesterday, instead of 1.55pm.

These changes also affected returning flights from the three cities in Japan.

In its advisory on Facebook, Scoot said it has informed affected customers of the flight arrangements via e-mail and SMS.

SIA and Scoot said they will continue to monitor weather conditions closely.

Ng Huiwen