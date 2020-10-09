Residents living in Sin Ming Court received a circular on Wednesday notifying them that some free-roaming chickens in the Housing Board estate would be relocated. They will be moved to a landscaping nursery at 80 Seletar West Farmway 5, where they will be fed and taken care of. This was despite a poll - conducted in June last year to decide the fate of the fowls - finding that over 90 per cent of the residents wanted them to stay. Contractors were seen yesterday trying to lure some of the birds into cages. Mr Chong Kee Hiong, an MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, clarified on Facebook yesterday that only eight to 10 chickens were being moved. He said a few residents had expressed concerns about the excessive noise made by the chickens while they were working from home or studying for examinations.
Some Sin Ming chickens to be relocated to Seletar nursery
Published25 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 09, 2020, with the headline 'Some Sin Ming chickens to be relocated to Seletar nursery'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: