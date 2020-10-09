Some Sin Ming chickens to be relocated to Seletar nursery

Residents living in Sin Ming Court received a circular on Wednesday notifying them that some free-roaming chickens in the Housing Board estate would be relocated. They will be moved to a landscaping nursery at 80 Seletar West Farmway 5, where they will be fed and taken care of. This was despite a poll - conducted in June last year to decide the fate of the fowls - finding that over 90 per cent of the residents wanted them to stay. Contractors were seen yesterday trying to lure some of the birds into cages. Mr Chong Kee Hiong, an MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, clarified on Facebook yesterday that only eight to 10 chickens were being moved. He said a few residents had expressed concerns about the excessive noise made by the chickens while they were working from home or studying for examinations.