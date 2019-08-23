Some roads in Marina Centre, Padang area to be closed between Sept 18 and 24 for F1 race

SINGAPORE - Some roads in the Marina Centre and Padang area will be closed for a week next month for the Formula 1 race.

The closures will start from 12.01am on Sept 18 and all affected roads will be fully accessible again by 5.30am on Sept 24, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement on Friday (Aug 23).

The road closures will take place over seven days, which is similar to previous years, and the organisers will progressively reopen the roads after the race, the LTA said.

Race infrastructure will be set up from Sept 18. The Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix is taking place from Sept 20 to 22.

Some affected roads will still be open at selected hours during the road closure period to facilitate traffic movement during morning and evening peak hours.

Drivers can also access the Marina Centre using a single lane along Raffles Boulevard via Nicoll Highway or Temasek Boulevard from midnight to 1pm on Sept 21 and 22.

The exceptions are motorists driving buses and vehicles with W, X and Y licence plates.

Taxis will be able to access this lane at all times, except when the race is taking place on Sept 21 and 22.

Traffic wardens will be deployed at the affected roads to direct traffic, assist the public and ensure smooth traffic flow. Motorists can also refer to road information and directional signs that will be put up in the vicinity for further directions.

Drivers can also access carparks at Suntec City, Millenia Walk and Marina Square.

The LTA added that the operating hours of MRT train services will be extended on race days.

Train services will be available at City Hall MRT station until 12.30am on Sept 20 and 21, and until 12.45am on Sept 22.

The operating hours for several feeder bus services will also be extended to match the last train services.

Free shuttle buses will ply between Lavender MRT station and Gate 1 of the circuit park from Sept 20 to 22. The shuttle bus service will operate on Sept 20 and 21 from 2.30pm to 12.30am the next day, and on Sept 22 from 3.30pm to 12.45am the next day.

The LTA advised members of the public and F1 ticket holders to use public transport on race days to get to the race venue.

"Most gates are within walking distance to an MRT station. Taxis are also available as an additional option, with the exception of the race hours," it said.

For more information, visit www.lta.gov.sg, mytransport.sg and onemotoring.com.sg