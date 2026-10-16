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Some retailers capping purchases of N95 masks as haze drives surge in demand

In stores, Guardian customers are limited to two boxes of surgical masks, and five pieces of N95 masks per person each day.

Follow our live coverage here.

SINGAPORE – N95 masks appear to be flying off the shelves, with at least two retailers limiting purchases amid the worsening haze situation in Singapore.

S ingapore has registered unhealthy 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings daily since Oct 5. This 12-day period is the longest continuous stretch of poor air quality here since the 2015 haze crisis.

On Oct 16, the PSI in the central region at 3pm stood at 229 , hitting a new high for 2026. Meanwhile, the highest PM2.5 reading this haze season was recorded at 3pm on Oct 14 in the western part of the island at 288.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesperson for Guardian pharmacy said on Oct 15 that it has seen a sharp increase in demand for all masks, including N95 masks, this week.

It has since introduced daily purchase limits across its outlets and online platforms.

In stores, Guardian customers are limited to two boxes of surgical masks, and five pieces of N95 masks per person each day.

Those shopping on its online portal and app are limited to two boxes of surgical masks, and one box of N95 masks per customer each day.

The spokesperson said Guardian will review these limits based on demand and stock levels, adding that demand varies across locations, and that stock availability may differ from store to store at any given time.

The retailer is “working closely with (its) suppliers and coordinating with the haze taskforce” to ensure masks remain available for purchase across its stores, the spokesperson added.

Checks by ST showed that masks that are designed to filter out fine airborne particles – such as N95, KN95, and KN94 masks – were sold out at several Guardian outlets across the island.

Surgical masks, which are designed to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets, were also not available at some of these outlets.

Pharmaceutical chain Watsons has not implemented any purchase limits on face masks.

“With additional stocks secured and replenishment expected across our stores and online channels next week, we will continue to assess demand and stock availability before considering any purchase restrictions,” it said on Oct 16, in response to queries from ST.

However, ST’s checks on Watsons’ online store on the afternoon of Oct 16 showed that at least 11 face mask listings – including KN95 masks – were marked as “sold out”.

Nine out of 10 of the top keyword searches on Watsons’ online store were related to face masks.

Calls to six Watsons outlets across Singapore went unanswered.

Watsons said on Oct 12 that it saw “high double-digit” percentage growth in demand for face masks week on week about a month ago.

Filter masks were also sold out at some Unity pharmacies, according to ST checks on the afternoon of Oct 16, with staff saying that stocks were moving fast.

In response to earlier media queries, a spokesperson for the FairPrice Group, which runs the Unity pharmacies, said on Oct 13 that it saw “a slight uptick” in demand for N95 masks at its FairPrice and Unity stores.

The spokesperson said the retailer is maintaining a steady flow of regular deliveries to meet demand.

A check on FairPrice’s online shop at about 2pm on Oct 16 showed that only one of the seven N95 mask listings was available. The product listing states: “Please note that we are restricting the purchase of mask to only one box per customer.”

Checks on the websites of public health-related pharmacies – NHG Pharmacy, SingHealth Pharmacare and TTSH PharmEzy – show that N95 masks are not listed for sale.

Sheng Siong supermarket chain said sales of face masks at its stores have spiked five times in the past week. It carries only the three-ply medical face mask and the KF94 face mask.

It did not reply to queries on whether stocks had run out, but a spokesman said the chain is working with its suppliers to replenish stocks as soon as possible.

On purchase limits on masks, the spokesman said: “We will continue to monitor the situation before imposing any limitations.”

A keyword search for “N95 mask ” on second-hand marketplace platform Carousell displayed 320 search results at about 2pm on Oct 16, with at least 26 listings posted within the last 24 hours.

The highest priced listing, which offers a bulk pack of multiple boxes of N95 masks, was offered at $150.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Health for more information.

Government launches relief measures

Air quality in Singapore breached “unhealthy” levels on Sept 4 due to smoke haze, a first since October 2023.

Worsening air conditions have prompted the Government to launch new relief measures.

Community clubs (CCs) across Singapore on Oct 14 began distributing N95 masks to eligible Singaporeans, including Pioneer and Merdeka Generation seniors, lower-income families, pregnant women, children and asthma patients.

Mask vending machines are also being progressively deployed across the island, and will be available at 37 public transport hubs and social service offices.

MOH said that other masks equivalent to N95 are KN95, FFP2 and KF94 masks. These masks are effective in reducing exposure to haze particles, and their differing names reflect their respective national standards.

Air-conditioned rooms in more than 300 community clubs, and residents’ committee and residents’ network centres, have also been set up as haze shelters for the public to seek respite in.