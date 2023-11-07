OCBC Internet banking, fund transfer services resume after about 2.5-hr disruption

SINGAPORE - Funds transfer services on OCBC’s digital banking app and Internet banking were restored at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

This, after some users had experienced issues making PayNow transfers earlier in the day.

OCBC said the technical issues started at around noon.

Users who had logged in to the app were met with a notice by OCBC acknowledging the technical issues.

It apologised to customers for the inconvenience and added that the bank was working to restore the services “as soon as possible”.

In a post on Facebook, OCBC said: “We are experiencing intermittent technical issues with the Funds Transfer service offered via the OCBC Digital app and Internet Banking.”

The bank urged customers who need to make urgent transfers to consider using other modes of payment, such as credit cards or NETs.