Some My First Skool pupils to get fees covered for 6 months

Low-income families with children attending NTUC First Campus (NFC) My First Skool pre-schools will have their school fees fully covered for six months if they have had a reduction in household income or job loss.

NFC's Bright Horizons Fund has earmarked $500,000 to offset the net fees for such families with a household income of up to $4,500 a month.

The fund will cover the remaining amount a family has to pay after government subsidies and the existing 50 per cent fee offset during the circuit breaker period.

Applications for the 100 per cent fee offset are open until the end of the year, NFC said yesterday.

NFC chief executive Chan Tee Seng said: "Our goal is to help working parents so that the children do not lose out on their educational experience even if their parents are affected by financial hardship."

The initiative will be a huge help for Tengku Halid Faizal Tengku Mohd Yusoff and his wife, who have two children, a two-year-old and a six-year-old in Kindergarten 2 at My First Skool.

Mr Halid, 43, has lost his job as a limousine driver ferrying tourists from the airport, while his wife is a housewife.

"It has been a very challenging time for us as we have no income now.

"We were looking at withdrawing our child from pre-school because we really cannot afford it any more," he said, adding that the family was very happy to receive the timely financial support so his elder daughter could continue to learn before she starts Primary 1 next year.

NFC said that it will also extend its partial fee offset of 50 per cent for Singaporean children at its 167 pre-schools to cover the extended circuit breaker period this month.

The operator had previously announced the offset for last month.

It said more than 20,000 children enrolled at My First Skool, The Little Skool-House and The Caterpillar's Cove who are not attending pre-school during the extended circuit breaker period will benefit.

The Early Childhood Development Agency has called for childcare centres to continue providing a 50 per cent fee offset for this month for Singaporean children who are not attending pre-school during the circuit breaker period.