Some MPs to conduct Meet-the-People Sessions virtually

Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS) in some areas here will be done virtually instead of in-person, in the light of the spike in locally transmitted Covid-19 cases.

In a Facebook post, Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Alvin Tan, who oversees the Moulmein-Cairnhill ward, yesterday said that he and his team are "pausing" their physical MPS until further notice.

"We are tightening our safety management measures due to the recent rise in community cases," said Mr Tan, who is Minister of State for Trade and Industry as well as for Culture, Community and Youth.

Residents can contact his team via e-mail, WhatsApp or phone, he added.

Similarly, East Coast GRC MP Tan Kiat How, who looks after the Kampong Chai Chee (KCC) ward, posted on Facebook yesterday that he will be suspending physical MPS and will work with his residents through online channels.

"Due to the recent rise in Covid-19 community cases, the KCC PAP (People's Action Party) branch will suspend physical Meet-the-People Sessions, with immediate effect, till the situation stabilises," said Mr Tan Kiat How, who is Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and for National Development.

Other MPs made similar posts on their social media accounts, including Tampines GRC MP Koh Poh Koon, Marine Parade GRC MP Tan Chuan-Jin, East Coast GRC MP Jessica Tan and Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng.

Others told The Straits Times yesterday that they were in the midst of discussing with their teams how they should adjust their MPS.

One said that she would be migrating the MPS to videoconferencing platform Zoom, but will have measures in place to help residents adjust.

Some MPs also announced that they will be stopping house visits. Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim said on Facebook yesterday that he and his team in the Keat Hong ward will be postponing their house visits this month.

Not all constituencies are suspending physical MPS, and The Straits Times understands that some MPs will still be conducting these in-person, but with tighter measures in place.

One said he and some other of his colleagues will be adjusting their MPS to meet residents only by appointment, and they will be meeting only one-to-one.

Singapore has tightened measures due to a spike in cases in the community and the emergence of new clusters over the past week. Yesterday, it reported 14 new Covid-19 community cases.

• Additional reporting by Linette Lai