Some mark Mother's Day early to avoid new cap on diners

Mother's Day and an 80th birthday celebration came early for Ms Sharmaine Tan's mother this year.

The double celebration was originally slated for next Saturday, but the dinner at Don Signature Crab in Toa Payoh North was brought forward to yesterday, said Ms Tan, 41.

Ms Tan and her sister made the decision after Tuesday's announcement about tightened rules on social gatherings that would soon kick in.

From today to May 30, gatherings are limited to groups of five, down from eight.

"If there were only five people allowed, then my husband and I would probably not be able to join in," said Ms Tan. "We preferred to celebrate together."

Their dining group of eight included her sister's husband and two children, and their mother's helper.

Meanwhile, at a nearby table, civil servant Jesslyn Seow, 32, and her family of six were also celebrating Mother's Day in advance.

Ms May Yong, the operations supervisor at Don, said the restaurant received a number of last-minute bookings and walk-ins.

There were 13 bookings with more than five people per table yesterday, she said.

Over at Peach Garden Chinese Restaurant at Hotel Miramar, Mr Zheng Qinyao and five other family members also celebrated Mother's Day in advance.

The human resource professional said it has been a few months since his family met for a meal outside of his parents' home, so they wanted to eat out to mark the occasion.

Their dinner party comprised Mr Zheng, his parents, his sister, and her husband and son.

On why they decided to shift their reservation forward instead of celebrating with five people, Mr Zheng, 35, said: "It just doesn't sound right if we have one person missing. It's more about the company than the occasion, so we had no issues shifting the reservation."

Not every eatery saw a surge in business before the restrictions kicked in.

Mr Collin Ho, chief executive of SF Group, which oversees the Collin's restaurant chain, said reservations remain at a consistent level.

Ngee Ann City, 313@somerset, Jem and Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre were crowded yesterday evening when The Straits Times visited.

But most diners observed were in group sizes of five and below.

When ST visited earlier at lunchtime yesterday, most diners were also seen keeping to smaller groups.

Mr James Tan, 42, a manager in the IT sector, who was in a group of four at 313@somerset, said: "Nowadays, I try to limit social gatherings to smaller groups, even during phase three."

• Additional reporting by Eleanor Yeo, Gabrielle Ng, Ivan Kwee and Fang Yiyang