Some malls, retailers helping to give people with disabilities a more comfortable shopping experience

Customer service supervisor Siti Suleiman at Causeway Point is one of those who attended the training in 2023.

In her 22 years in customer service, the 57-year-old has met a wide range of people. The training has helped her better serve those with disabilities and elderly shoppers with dementia.

On one occasion, an elderly man was brought to the customer service counter after he was seen looking lost and confused in a store. He did not know where he was and did not have a phone.

After a rest at the counter, he remembered that his phone was being serviced at a store. Ms Siti retrieved it and got in touch with his family. The man felt better after speaking to his son, who called Ms Siti and her colleague once his father was home safe and sound.

She said: “We felt that we were able to respond really quickly and make a difference to someone’s day because we were more aware and knew how to respond to the situation after our inclusion training.”

Japanese label Uniqlo is going the extra mile to be inclusive.

On Thursday mornings before the store opens at 11am, it offers private 60-minute shopping sessions at its outlet on the second floor of 51 @ Ang Mo Kio. Customers with different needs and who require peace and quiet can book sessions online.

The service, which started in March 2022, is currently available only at that branch.

The store was designed to accommodate customers with physical disabilities and special needs – aisles are wider, fitting rooms are wheelchair-friendly, self-checkout counters are at a lowered height, and store lights are dimmed.

The staff are also trained to know the various types of disabilities and some of the common challenges that people with disabilities encounter while shopping.

Ms Hwee Lee, senior sustainability director at Uniqlo Singapore, said: “It is challenging when disabilities are invisible, or when there are large numbers in the stores needing accommodation and support, which is why we offer a special service before store opening hours to serve them.”

She added that with the success of its pilot in the Ang Mo Kio outlet, more Uniqlo stores in places like Raffles City and Junction 8 will be retrofitted with improved accessibility features. The brand will also work on making its e-commerce store inclusive for customers with visual impairment, she told The Straits Times.

Inclusivity efforts in other malls in Singapore are currently largely focused on accessibility and physical features.

Lendlease, which operates four malls, including Jem and 313@somerset, provides tenants with suggestions on inclusive features, such as larger fitting rooms and varying counter heights, when reviewing their design drawings.

Lendlease’s Singapore head of asset operations Jenny Khoo said the operator works with accessibility consultants to ensure its spaces can cater to different mobility methods. It also works with organisations like the Disabled People’s Association to review its facilities and develop resources like accessibility guides.

An online guide to help people with disabilities navigate Jem shopping mall in Jurong will be piloted later in 2024, after trials and assessments by disability professionals, she said.

Director for communications and partnerships at SG Enable Chia Ai Ling said that ensuring malls accommodate people with disabilities is a cornerstone to building a more inclusive society as the properties not only house retailers, but also offer food options and essential services like clinics and banks.

She said: “Making the shopping experience accessible extends beyond the brick-and-mortar spaces. Mall operators can consider making their mobile apps and websites more digitally accessible, such as by having alternative text for images, so persons with visual impairment can access the information online with assistive technology such as text-to-speech software.”

Ms Chia added: “A more disability-inclusive physical and digital shopping experience benefits everyone because fundamentally, it caters to diversity that is inherent in any society.

“With Singapore’s ageing population, there’s an even greater need for accessibility and inclusion. When we cater to the needs of persons with disabilities, we cater to the rest of society, develop greater empathy, and ensure equitable opportunities for people of different abilities and needs.”