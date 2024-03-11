Some hospitals in Singapore offer plant-based menu options as part of sustainability drive

SINGAPORE – Some hospitals in Singapore have started offering plant-based options on inpatient menus as part of their sustainability efforts, after evaluating them to be healthy and nutritionally balanced.

Alexandra Hospital (AH) and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) have removed beef and mutton – considered the most carbon-intensive meat products globally – from their inpatient menus since August 2023, and replaced them with plant-based options made from soya protein.

KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) started offering plant-based options to patients in January 2023, while the National University Hospital (NUH) has been doing so since 2018.

According to the United Nations’ Food and Agricultural Organisation, the livestock sector accounts for about 12 per cent of human-caused global greenhouse gas emissions.

Said an NUH spokesperson: “A well-planned plant-based diet can offer numerous health benefits, and the incorporation of more plant-based foods into our diets can play a significant role in promoting environmental sustainability in the long run.”

These hospitals say their plant-based options are offered to patients at no additional cost, and that the meals have been evaluated by their dietitians to be healthy and nutritionally balanced.

Mr Kenneth Francisco, AH’s chef-cum-assistant director of group hospitality, said that during the process of creating a plant-based masala dish, he reduced the amount of salt by 20 per cent compared with the usual chicken or fish masala dish served to patients, after receiving feedback from the hospital’s in-house nutritionist.

This is due to the higher sodium levels found in most plant-based meat products.