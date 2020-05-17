Some help out by offering beds and meals for free

Several hotels have been putting their facilities to good use, offering beds and meals for free.

Last month, The Ascott stepped up to offer free accommodation to 12 employees from the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home who were displaced from their homes by their landlords when a cluster of Covid-19 cases emerged at the nursing facility.

The Ascott's own Malaysian staff, who are working in Singapore and affected by Malaysia's movement control order, were also given complimentary lodging at its properties.

Other occupants of the Ascott properties include healthcare workers, migrant workers as well as guests stranded due to Covid-19.

Kitchens under the Pan Pacific Hotels Group also remain bustling as staff members cook free meals for low-income families and other vulnerable groups affected by the Covid-19 situation.

Among its initiatives, the hotel group converted one of its banquet kitchens into a temporary halal-certified facility and has started dishing out over 600 complimentary meals daily for needy Muslim households for the Ramadan season.

The Pan Pacific Hotels Group is also working on providing free meals to healthcare workers and is partnering the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth to offer appreciation dinners to front-line staff at various hospitals.

Joyce Lim and Tan Tam Mei