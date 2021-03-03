Some EWL stations to close on Sundays for replacement of cables

Starting this month, several stations along the East-West MRT Line (EWL) will be closed on Sundays to facilitate the replacement of electrical power cables along the Tuas West Extension (TWE), rail operator SMRT said yesterday.

On Sundays, between March 14 and April 18, six stations between Pioneer station and Tuas Link station will be closed.

Subsequently, on Sundays between April 25 and May 23, four stations between Gul Circle and Tuas Link stations will be shut.

During the full-day closures, a shuttle bus service will serve designated bus stops near the affected stations, said SMRT.

Train services will operate as usual on the Mondays following these closures.

Advising commuters to plan their journeys ahead of time and to cater for additional travel time, SMRT said it will post updates about changes in train operating hours and alternative transport arrangements on its website, Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as its mobile application.

The replacement of cables along the TWE began in January and is part of a set of precautionary measures taken by SMRT and systems supplier Alstom to prevent power cable faults and potential service disruptions.

This comes after a massive three-line rail breakdown on Oct 14 last year left more than 6,700 passengers stranded on trains for up to three hours, and affected about 123,000 commuters.

The disruption was eventually traced to a burnt section of cable between Tuas Link and Tuas West Road stations along the TWE.

Alstom later committed to replacing all 150km of cables along the TWE with higher-specification ones, and to pay for the costs.

SMRT said yesterday: "The full Sunday closures will provide more engineering hours and accelerate the cable replacement works, which are expected to be completed by end 2021."

Besides the power cables, Alstom had also committed to replacing all 113 trip coils along the 7.5km-long TWE, as a faulty trip coil had failed to isolate the initial cable fault that led to the Oct 14 disruption.

Stations were closed early in November to facilitate the trip coil replacement, which was completed in December.