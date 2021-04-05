Some cheer move, while others say few pedestrians use path

Since barriers were put up along a stretch of Woodlands Ring Road, turning one lane into a pedestrian path and the other into a bus-only lane, Mr Ramesh Kunju Krishnan has felt much safer walking around his neighbourhood.

"Previously, the walking path tended to be congested. Delivery riders use the same path and we have a lot of elderly in the area. I have seen a number of close encounters where pedestrians were nearly knocked down," the 49-year-old marine surveyor said.

A cyclist who wanted to be known only as Mr Lee, 52, was happy that residents now have more space to exercise. "It is dangerous for cyclists if we cycle on the road. But if we cycle on the footpath, it is quite narrow," the self-employed man said in Mandarin.

But some residents say the trial has done more harm than good.

"Very few people walk along that stretch of road in the first place. But there is a lot vehicle traffic. So this project will make nobody happy," said one resident, who commented on a Facebook post by Sembawang GRC MP Mariam Jaafar.

The Straits Times visited the area several times last month and observed only a handful of people using the pedestrianised road each time.

While there are large signs and markings on the bus-only lane, some motorists still use it.

Mr Fauzi A. Rahman, 45, who lives at Block 649 Woodlands Ring Road, right next to the pedestrianised road, said closing the road to traffic has caused confusion and inconvenience to drivers.

"I feel like a ring road should be a (complete) circle," said Mr Fauzi, who works in IT.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has been receiving positive feedback with calls to introduce features, such as benches, greenery, cycling paths and covered linkways, to make the area even more conducive for walking and cycling.

A covered linkway connecting Kampung Admiralty and Block 649 will be built, but only if the pedestrianisation is made permanent, LTA said.

Ms Mariam said there have been a few complaints of traffic congestion and has asked LTA to look into it.

Some motorists are also still adjusting to the recently completed Silver Zone in the area and have conflated the projects, she added.

A Silver Zone includes enhanced road safety measures, such as signs and markings, to make it safer for senior citizens.

"For those who oppose it, we explain LTA's rationale... We stress it's a trial, so their feedback matters. We also test ideas to modify the design to address some of their concerns," she said.

There are focus groups and online dialogues planned, and Ms Mariam said she has asked LTA to create more mock-ups. "One aspect where more can be done is helping residents to visualise... and appreciate the full range of benefits before they judge whether it's a worthwhile move," she added.

Kok Yufeng