Some celebrities raking in millions of dollars on platform

Celebrities, especially those with a large following on Instagram, have earned millions monthly for uploading their photos on OnlyFans.

American model Angela Renee White, whose stage name is Blac Chyna, earns US$20 million (S$27.2 million) a month on the site, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP) in September last year.

The 33-year-old, who has 16 million followers on Instagram, frequently posts images and videos to the site, which subscribers can view by paying US$19.99 a month.

Ms White joined OnlyFans in April 2020 and in the same month, posted a video of her feet stomping on a bowl of grapes on Instagram, calling on fans to pay to see more on her OnlyFans page.

Former Disney star Bella Thorne makes US$11 million a month on OnlyFans, reported SCMP.

The 24-year-old actress had reportedly earned over US$1 million in the first 24 hours of her joining the platform in August 2020.

Another top earner is rap artist Cardi B, who cashes in about US$9.4 million a month on OnlyFans.

The magazine Rolling Stone reported that Cardi B uses the platform to release behind-the-scenes content of her music videos.

The Sun US reported that the 29-year-old charges her subscribers US$4.99 a month, and has become the third-highest earner on the site despite posting only six times.