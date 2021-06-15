Some beauty salons fully booked, but not all see high demand

Several beauty salons were fully booked yesterday, reflecting pent-up demand for beauty services following four weeks of Covid-19 curbs.

With the relaxation of measures starting yesterday, businesses offering services that involve clients removing their masks were allowed to resume.

Ms Jerrie Man, director of J Studios beauty salon, which has two outlets in Jurong East and Haji Lane, said all slots for facial treatments yesterday had been booked.

Ms Man, 39, said business has been tough lately as customers had to postpone their treatments in the light of the restrictions.

"We closed for three weeks, from the first day of the restrictions till last Monday. Our main source of income has been our regular customers who would contact us to buy products like facial wash."

Madam Lim Joo Li, director of Beauty Horizon Aesthetics Salon in International Plaza, said she was relieved to finally be able to reopen, and was fully booked for appointments for the week.

"During the circuit breaker last year, we lost some customers who never returned. These included the elderly, whose children felt it wasn't safe for them to be out and about," said Madam Lim, 50.

Similarly, Ms Lily Kew, founder and chief executive of skincare spa and retailer Kew Organics, which has five outlets islandwide, said she was fully booked till next month and had to place some customers on a waiting list.

"I'm definitely very relieved about reopening because during these past couple of weeks, we didn't get any financial help from the Government or landlords, so it was really a struggle."

Her outlets suffered an 80 per cent drop in sales as they could not provide facial services, she said.

To cope, the company focused more on online sales and launched a one-to-one online skin consultation service last year, which has proved popular among clients.

But not all salons have seen the same resurgence of demand from customers. Mrs Dream Chan, 35, a manager at Kskin Korean Express Facial, said she had only about five customers yesterday, as her clientele comprises mostly walk-ins.

Her shop at Jurong Point was closed during the phase two (heightened alert) period as it provides only facial services, which were not allowed. "I expect to see more customers once dining-in restrictions are lifted and more people visit shopping malls," she said.

Ms Sandy Chia, a manager at The Face Place in Clarke Quay, said bookings were fewer than usual.

"People are not that open to coming back to the salon yet, and maybe some people don't even know we're open again," she said.

Frequent customers to facial parlours have been impatiently awaiting the lifting of restrictions.

Operations analyst Lynn Chye, 24, said she usually goes for facials at the Skin Labo salon in Orchard Road once or twice a month.

"I am looking forward to booking a facial treatment, as salons do a better job. Some things cannot be done by myself at home as I do not possess the appropriate equipment and skills."