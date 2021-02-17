Some agencies to switch early to chillers with more eco-friendly refrigerants

More ambitious sustainability goals for the public sector will be set under a new initiative in which the Government will do its part to fight climate change, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday.

GreenGov.SG is part of the Singapore Green Plan 2030, he said. "This gives renewed focus to the public sector's contribution towards national sustainability goals, and reminds all public officers that sustainability must be at the core of our work."

The Green Plan, announced last Wednesday, is a blueprint that outlines all of Singapore's sustainability efforts to reach the nation's long-term goal of net zero emissions as soon as possible.

More details on GreenGov.SG will be given during the debate on the budget of the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

Mr Heng also said some government agencies - including the Ministry of National Development (MND), Home Team Academy and Temasek Polytechnic - will switch to chillers that use refrigerants with low global warming potential ahead of the mandatory adoption by the end of next year.

These refrigerants are used in refrigeration and air-conditioning equipment.

"This will reduce 24 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to the annual emissions of about 7,400 cars," Mr Heng said.

Last year, the National Environment Agency said it would be progressively phasing out cooling equipment that uses refrigerants with high global warming potential for household and commercial use, and would ban the supply of certain air-conditioners, chillers and refrigerators from the fourth quarter of next year.

The increasing use of refrigeration and air-conditioning equipment has contributed to more emissions of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). Commonly used as refrigerants, HFCs are also greenhouse gases that are considered to be more efficient than carbon dioxide at trapping heat on the planet.

A spokesman for MND said the air-conditioning and cooling systems at the MND complex had reached their technical lifespan of more than 20 years, and were no longer cost-effective to maintain. Three new chiller units with improved energy efficiency will be installed by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Dr Adrian Ang, manager of the diploma in architectural technology and building services at Temasek Polytechnic's School of Engineering, said the polytechnic will be replacing five old and inefficient chillers at a cost of about $4.25 million, by the end of this year.

Support will be given to businesses in Singapore to help them seize new opportunities in the green economy, said Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister.

"We will be launching the Enterprise Sustainability Programme. This will help enterprises, especially small and medium enterprises, use resources more efficiently and develop new green products and solutions," he said.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry will provide more details about the programme later.

Mr Heng also urged all Singaporeans to be part of the sustainability effort, saying that the Government will partner Singaporeans and support ground-up projects that aim to build a more sustainable future.

He said: "Building a green Singapore will require a whole-of-society effort, and I hope that we can harness the ideas and energies of the public, private and people sectors. Together, we can build a sustainable home for all."

Audrey Tan and Charlotte Chong