Solitude - the new normal

The Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore and around the world has led to unprecedented efforts by the Government to isolate, control and halt the spread of the virus.

Except for essential services, most workplaces were ordered to shut from last Tuesday, while all schools moved to full home-based learning a day later, as Singapore put in place a circuit breaker to pre-empt an escalation in coronavirus infections.

Bars, cinemas and all other entertainment outlets have been shuttered since March 26.

All centre-based tuition, enrichment classes and religious services have also been suspended.

Once-bustling public spaces, beaches, the airport, restaurants, movie theatres and tourist attractions are deserted, as people stay at home to avoid spreading the virus.

For the past three weeks, Straits Times senior executive photojournalist Desmond Foo has been capturing images of the new normal in Singapore as it grapples with the pandemic.