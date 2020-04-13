COVID-19 SPECIAL: HOME IN FOCUS

Solitude - the new normal

A small number of kite-flying enthusiasts at Marina Barrage on March 29, sending their kites soaring into the sky. The usual weekend crowd who would enjoy picnics and outdoor activities at this popular location had already dwindled by that final Sunday last month, as more people chose to stay at home to fight the spread of the coronavirus that has put a dent in the lives of residents. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Above: A lone man at Merlion Park on March 29, trying to get a low-angle shot of the iconic statue. Normally a big draw for tourists, the Merlion has seen very few visitors since the pandemic slowed inbound flights to a trickle with short-term visitors no longer allowed to enter or transit through Singapore, in an effort to prevent coronavirus cases from being imported into the country. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A woman paying her respects at a niche in Mandai Columbarium last Monday, the day before the columbarium was to close until May 4 as part of the nationwide circuit breaker measures to fight community transmission of the virus.
An elderly duo last Wednesday evening at a void deck in Aljunied Crescent. People have been advised to maintain a safe distance from one another in public since the pandemic began, and the Government has urged residents to stay home and step out only for essential tasks. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
An area outside Ion Orchard, usually a popular spot for selfies taken by shoppers and tourists, has been near-empty since most businesses in Singapore have had to close from last Tuesday until May 4. Only businesses offering essential services - including food suppliers, food retailers, food and beverage outlets and pharmacies - can remain open. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A staff member last Thursday cleaning part of the vast interior of one of the most iconic spots in Singapore, Marina Bay Sands. Like all other non-essential places of business, the integrated resort has had to suspend its operations for the 28 days that the circuit breaker measures will be in force, from April 7 to May 4. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Against the stark backdrop of an empty amphitheatre, Wildlife Reserves Singapore's animal presentations manager Budiarman Mawadi continues flight-conditioning sessions with a scarlet macaw. Singapore's four wildlife parks have closed their doors to visitors, but the animal-care teams continue to look after the 15,000 animals under their care to ensure that their well-being remains uncompromised even when no visitors are allowed into the parks. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A couple getting their wedding photos taken on March 29 on the steps of the National Gallery Singapore, several days before stricter measures to prevent further spread of the coronavirus meant that all weddings would have to be postponed, and other events, including private parties, would be prohibited. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
An atrium in Bugis Junction on April 2, filled with essential products that people would need to stock up on before circuit breaker measures kicked in. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A staff member at Golden Village Suntec City disinfecting one of the movie theatre's 11 halls on April 2, a day after the theatre was shut in compliance with the government directive to temporarily close entertainment venues.ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO

Public spaces that would ordinarily be bustling with people are now near-empty

Published: 
1 hour ago
Desmond Foo Senior Executive Photojournalist

The Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore and around the world has led to unprecedented efforts by the Government to isolate, control and halt the spread of the virus.

Except for essential services, most workplaces were ordered to shut from last Tuesday, while all schools moved to full home-based learning a day later, as Singapore put in place a circuit breaker to pre-empt an escalation in coronavirus infections.

Bars, cinemas and all other entertainment outlets have been shuttered since March 26.

All centre-based tuition, enrichment classes and religious services have also been suspended.

Once-bustling public spaces, beaches, the airport, restaurants, movie theatres and tourist attractions are deserted, as people stay at home to avoid spreading the virus.

For the past three weeks, Straits Times senior executive photojournalist Desmond Foo has been capturing images of the new normal in Singapore as it grapples with the pandemic.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 13, 2020, with the headline 'Solitude - the new normal'.
