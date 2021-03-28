Sole community case detected before trip to India

The sole Covid-19 case in the community yesterday was a 48-year-old permanent resident who was detected when she took a pre-departure test to prepare for a trip to India.

She works as a part-time food packer at Sheera at 5 Kaki Bukit Road 1, and her job does not entail interaction with customers, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The woman, known as Case 61205, had travelled to India in March last year and returned to Singapore on Dec 11.

She served her stay-home notice at a dedicated facility until Dec 25 and her test taken on Dec 21 was negative.

She is asymptomatic, and was detected when she took a pre-departure test on Thursday for another trip to India.

Her test result came back positive on Friday, and she was conveyed via ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, said MOH.

But another test conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory on Friday was negative, and her serological test result has come back positive.

"She could be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA from a past infection, but given that we are not able to definitively conclude when she had been infected, we will take all the necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure," added MOH.

There were 23 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking Singapore's total number of infections to 60,288.

The other 22 infections were imported cases that had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

They included a Singaporean and two permanent residents returning from India and Kazakhstan.

Update on cases

New cases: 23 Imported: 22 (1 Singaporean, 2 permanent residents, 3 dependant's pass holders, 1 work pass holder, 3 student pass holders, 12 work permit holders) In community: 1 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 2 (2 unlinked cases) Active cases: 145 In hospitals: 32 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 113 Deaths: 30 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 60,098 Discharged yesterday: 10 TOTAL CASES: 60,288

With 10 cases discharged yesterday, 60,098 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 32 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 113 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.