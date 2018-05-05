Soldiers, friends and family pay last respects to late NSF Dave Lee at military funeral

The cortege left the family's home at about 1.25pm for Mandai Crematorium.
The cortege left the family's home at about 1.25pm for Mandai Crematorium.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Friends and family members of the late Corporal First Class Dave Lee gathered at the wake held at CFC Lee's home in Jurong East.
Friends and family members of the late Corporal First Class Dave Lee gathered at the wake held at CFC Lee's home in Jurong East.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The cortege leaving the wake after family, friends and army officers paid their last respects to Corporal First Class Dave Lee Han Xuan.
The cortege leaving the wake after family, friends and army officers paid their last respects to Corporal First Class Dave Lee Han Xuan.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Army officers queue to pay their last respects to Corporal First Class Dave Lee Han Xuan.
Army officers queue to pay their last respects to Corporal First Class Dave Lee Han Xuan. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Army officers queue to pay their last respects to Corporal First Class Dave Lee Han Xuan.
Army officers queue to pay their last respects to Corporal First Class Dave Lee Han Xuan.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Friends and family members of the late Corporal First Class Dave Lee gather at the wake held at CFC Lee's home in Jurong East.
Friends and family members of the late Corporal First Class Dave Lee gather at the wake held at CFC Lee's home in Jurong East.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The cortege left the family's home at about 1.25pm for Mandai Crematorium.
The cortege left the family's home at about 1.25pm for Mandai Crematorium.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The cortege left the family's home at about 1.25pm for Mandai Crematorium.
The cortege left the family's home at about 1.25pm for Mandai Crematorium.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The cortege left the family's home at about 1.25pm for Mandai Crematorium.
The cortege left the family's home at about 1.25pm for Mandai Crematorium.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Published
1 hour ago
kohes@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Soldiers, friends and family members paid their last respects to Corporal First Class Dave Lee Han Xuan, who was accorded a military funeral on Saturday (May 5).

The wake, held at CFC Lee's home in Jurong East, was attended by over 50 army personnel, including Chief Guards Officer Colonel Seet Uei Lim.

Friends and family members of the 19-year-old, who numbered close to 50, were also gathered.

The cortege left the family's home at about 1.25pm for Mandai Crematorium.

CFC Lee died on Monday, close to two weeks after being admitted to Changi General Hospital for heatstroke. He later received a posthumous promotion from private to corporal first class.

Mindef said a Committee of Inquiry has been convened to look into his death, while police investigations are also ongoing.

Soldiers pay respects at wake of NSF who died after suffering heatstroke
Family and friends gather for military funeral of NSF Dave Lee
Military funeral of NSF Dave Lee: Cortege leaving the wake
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

SPH deepens foray in content marketing with BrandInsider relaunch
Investors eye the new Twin VEW
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!