Soldiers, friends and family pay last respects to late NSF Dave Lee at military funeral

SINGAPORE - Soldiers, friends and family members paid their last respects to Corporal First Class Dave Lee Han Xuan, who was accorded a military funeral on Saturday (May 5).

The wake, held at CFC Lee's home in Jurong East, was attended by over 50 army personnel, including Chief Guards Officer Colonel Seet Uei Lim.

Friends and family members of the 19-year-old, who numbered close to 50, were also gathered.

The cortege left the family's home at about 1.25pm for Mandai Crematorium.

CFC Lee died on Monday, close to two weeks after being admitted to Changi General Hospital for heatstroke. He later received a posthumous promotion from private to corporal first class.

Mindef said a Committee of Inquiry has been convened to look into his death, while police investigations are also ongoing.