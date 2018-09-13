Software error responsible for errant messages by marriage registries: MSF and MCCY

SINGAPORE - A software error is to blame for text messages sent erroneously from the Registry of Marriages (ROM) and the Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM) on Sept 9.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth said this in a joint statement on Thursday (Sept 13), adding that the error followed a system upgrade on the same day.

Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao had reported on Monday that its readers, including a housewife and her husband, had received an SMS purporting to be from ROM. The congratulatory message even included a link to a website to provide feedback.

In Thursday's statement, the two ministries said that the software had wrongly sent text messages to a batch of past recipients during a routine dissemination of messages.

The statement added that the messages were generic notifications from ROM and ROMM, and did not mention names or any personal details.

"Our investigations confirmed that there was no breach of personal data, and this was not the result of a cyberattack. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," it said.

The two registries have since rectified the software issue and sent out SMS notifications on the same day to inform affected individuals to disregard the messages.

"We are reviewing the system and will put in place additional measures to prevent this error from recurring," the ministries said.