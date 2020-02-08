Soft magnet paves way for engines of the future

The first step towards cheaper, more efficient plane engines may lie in a palm-sized magnet.

Plane engines are complicated machines, containing a lot of pneumatic parts, said senior scientist Dennis Tan.

This not only makes them very complicated and expensive to build, but also means a lot of energy that could go into the plane's thrust is diverted instead to the engine's pneumatic components, which are parts operated using pressure, he said.

Dr Tan, who is the deputy head of the Structural Materials Department at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's Institute of Materials Research and Engineering, said: "You want to return more thrust to the engine by removing a lot of the power that's needed to control the engine."

He said the solution to this lies in the "More Electric Engine", which is an engine that has its pneumatic components replaced by electrical ones.

A similar concept is already present in electric car engines. Unlike car engines, however, plane engines operate under very high temperatures and harsh conditions.

The key to running a More Electric Engine is a type of magnet known as a soft magnet, which can change its polarity very quickly.

However, creating soft magnets that can operate under the harsh conditions of an aeroplane engine has proven difficult.

Dr Tan said higher temperatures often cause magnets to lose their magnetism or damage them in some other way.

Mechanical strength, which refers to the "toughness" of a material, and magnetic strength are often inversely related - when one is high, the other tends to be low.

To overcome this, Dr Tan and his team of researchers decided to develop a material that would be able to remain tough and magnetically strong, even at high temperatures.

They first found a metal that could already retain its magnetic properties at a high temperature, then used a 3D-printing process to quickly produce a large number of additives that they could combine with the metal to make it tougher.

They eventually developed an additive that was a mixture of metal and ceramics, and fused it with the metal using a laser.

The end result was a soft magnet that could withstand temperatures over 350 deg C - well over the 300 deg C that the industry required.

The new composite product is also three times stronger than the original metal used.

While the development of a full More Electric Engine is still to come in the future, Dr Tan is hopeful that his team's innovation has opened up new pathways for developments in that direction.

He said: "At least for now, one of the major components... is ready. At least we are not held back technologically."

Timothy Goh