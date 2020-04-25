Social workers roped in to coax seniors to stay home

Social workers have been roped in to persuade seniors who are out and about to stay at home as the circuit breaker measures are tightened to further stem the spread of Covid-19.

Since mid-April, the Housing Board has been collaborating with social service agencies Montfort Care and Fei Yue Community Services in a bid to engage the elderly who "frequent" areas such as Bedok, Chinatown and Redhill, an HDB spokesman told The Straits Times yesterday.

She said the move is part of a targeted approach to do more for vulnerable groups like the elderly, who may need greater assistance and support.

She said: "With their expertise, the social workers can better understand and relate to these seniors, and help to strengthen our efforts to reach out, engage and educate the elderly on the importance of staying home during this period and to persuade them to return home.

"The elderly are generally receptive to the advice of the social workers to stay home."

On April 10, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong appealed directly to seniors, during a national address, to stay at home as they are more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Since the circuit breaker period started on April 7, there have been reports of elderly men who gather to drink, smoke and gamble openly in a Redhill block, according to Shin Min Daily News, quoting residents.

Recently, a widely shared video showed an elderly woman who defiantly continued to eat her bowl of kway chap at a market, despite being told patiently and repeatedly about the rationale for staying home.

Social workers said most seniors they know try their best to stay at home. Montfort Care social worker Kevin See said its social workers are paired with safe distancing ambassadors when they go out.

Safe distancing ambassadors from various agencies are deployed islandwide to guide and advise businesses and individuals to comply with safe distancing measures.

He said the seniors sit at void decks, markets, pavilions and public benches to people-watch.

Some walked away before the social workers could approach them, while others explained they were resting en route to going home.

A minority gave various reasons for being outdoors.

One reason is their strained ties with family members at home or the person they are sharing a small rental flat with, said the social workers interviewed.

Some said they live in a small and stuffy flat and need to go out for fresh air and sunshine.

Fei Yue's spokesman said: "The seniors were already emotionally and psychologically stressed living with their family members during normal times.

"Now, with no choice but to face the members at home, the hours spent together in a confined space may cause greater friction, like nitpicking on one another."

Other social workers said many seniors are used to meeting their friends regularly for a drink or meal. They do not go online to keep themselves entertained or occupied.

Mr See said: "A senior told me, 'You want me to stay at home and face the four white walls, I will go crazy. I'd rather die.'"

Ms Peh Kim Choo, chief executive of the Tsao Foundation, pointed out that seniors are not a homogeneous group.

They are from different socio-economic backgrounds, with different psychological make-ups.

There are those who do not see the pandemic as dire, so they do not agree with the Government's push for people to stay at home.

"They feel a higher sense of helplessness and anxiety, as well as a sense of being 'bullied' because the communication of change has been one-way and rather abrupt.

"Thus they might react in a manner that most of us feel is defiant and stubborn," she added.

Mr Kavin Seow, senior director of the elderly group in Touch Community Service, explained that while some may view the behaviour of such seniors as stubbornness, it is important to understand that they may not be aware of the rapidly changing rules and would need more time to make sense of what is happening.

He said: "The hardships they have endured in the past have further strengthened the elderly's resilience and determination to hold dear to what matters to them - their freedom and independence.

"Having to suddenly change their habits and have their freedom taken away overnight is challenging for them, even for most of us."

Mr See said social workers are trained to understand the underlying reasons some seniors loiter outside and to address them.

Also, social workers can refer them to help services if the seniors need them.

Said Fei Yue's spokesman: "Most seniors respond positively when we coax them, and will head home. The soft and persuasive approach usually works."

Madam Mary Ee, 82, used to go out daily to the market and also volunteers to check in on other vulnerable seniors.

Now, she is staying in and using the time to call friends to catch up and try new recipes.

"I feel sad to see the Government doing so much to protect us, but some people don't care and refuse to wear a mask and never maintain social distancing."