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Social service veteran Gerard Ee steps down as chairperson of Agency for Integrated Care

SINGAPORE – Gerard Ee, 77, is stepping down as chairperson of the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), with social service veteran Anita Fam taking over the helm from Sept 1.

Ee has chaired the AIC, the agency that coordinates and supports efforts to integrate care services for seniors and their caregivers, since 2018. The Health Ministry started the Care Liaison Services in 1992 to co-ordinate the placement of the elderly sick to nursing homes, and this later evolved into the AIC.

Under Ee’s leadership, AIC grew significantly in scope and impact to meet the evolving needs of Singapore’s ageing population, AIC said in a statement on Aug 31.

For example, it broadened its focus beyond coordinating care services to include initiatives in preventive health, which are services designed to prevent diseases and to boost the health and well-being of seniors.

In 2018, the Pioneer Generation Office, which was originally set up to reach out to Singapore’s seniors, was merged with AIC.

Renamed the Silver Generation Office, its Silver Generation Ambassadors go door to door to check on seniors and ensure they get the care and assistance they need, especially for those who may be less mobile or socially isolated.

Ee cited the Silver Generation Ambassadors and the formation of AIC Links at public hospitals, which advise caregivers on getting the right care for their loved ones, as notable initiatives that started under his watch.

The AIC statement said: “Dr Ee was also instrumental in strengthening the collective leadership and people management culture of the organisation.”

An accountant by training, Ee held many leadership appointments in public roles, including as chairman of the Public Transport Council, chairman of the Charity Council and President of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS).

He told The Straits Times he is stepping down after eight years as AIC chairperson as “it’s time for a change for good governance”.

Fam recently stepped down as the NCSS chairperson, and her leadership would bring greater synergy between the healthcare and social sectors at the AIC, Ee said.

He believes that staying socially active and connected can benefit a person’s health, and there is room for more collaboration between the social and health sectors.

Asked about his plans after stepping down from AIC, Ee said he would remain on just one board, the CGH Health Fund, quipping that his resume would be “one line long”.

At his peak about 20 years ago, his CV ran into 2.5 pages, and he sat on over 20 management boards and committees.

He added: “I don’t have any real plans at the moment. Whatever lies ahead, I leave it in the hands of God.”

Fam, a 63-year-old lawyer by training, has over 30 years of leadership experience in the social, healthcare and community sectors. She stepped down as the NCSS chairperson in July, while Gregory Vijayendran, a lawyer and former president of the Law Society of Singapore, took over Fam’s role at the NCSS.

Social service veteran Anita Fam will take over the helm at AIC. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE

In recognition of her contributions, Fam was awarded the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s Lifetime Achievement Award and the President’s Volunteerism & Philanthropy Award in 2025.

Fam told The Straits Times: “I hope to bring with me my learnings and experiences drawn from my years in the social service sector so that health and social support can be brought more closely together, especially in the ageing, mental health and caregiving space.”