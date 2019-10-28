Social service agency to offer free mediation in maid disputes

From next month, foreign domestic workers who have disputes with their employers or employment agencies can go to the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (Fast) for free mediation services and arrive at legally binding settlement agreements.

Agencies, employers and workers can contact Fast to book an appointment for mediation.

Besides Fast, whose office is in Jalan Bukit Merah, the Centre for Domestic Employees also offers free dispute resolution services.

Fast is the first social service organisation in Singapore to receive accreditation from the Singapore International Mediation Institute, the only official accreditation body for mediators here.

Such dispute resolution services are needed because of the significant number of employment contracts that are cancelled prematurely.

Two in three foreign domestic workers have their employment contracts cancelled before the full two-year period is up. Last year, about 250 employers changed domestic workers five or more times in a year.

These dispute resolution services seek to encourage employers and helpers to clear up misunderstandings and continue their working relationship, instead of terminating a contract as soon as a dispute arises.

2 in 3

Proportion of foreign domestic workers who have their employment contracts cancelled before the full two-year period is up.

A maid is typically hired on two-year terms. When her employer takes her back to the agency before the term ends, her contract has to be terminated.

A new two-year contract is drawn up when she finds a new employer.

There are about 1,000 maid agencies here and about 250,000 domestic workers.

Even before its accreditation, Fast was already providing mediation services.

Since 2016, it has successfully mediated in 43 cases, of which six involved the employment agencies, which were brought into the mediation process together with the employers and domestic workers.

It has a pool of 14 accredited mediators.

Yesterday, Fast celebrated its 10th Foreign Domestic Worker Day with 10,000 guests, comprising foreign domestic workers and their employers, employment and government agencies as well as embassy representatives, at ITE College Central. Also present was Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Low Yen Ling.

Music performances and talent shows were put up.

Fast president Seah Seng Choon said at the event: "Fast will be 15 years old next year. Since the inception of Fast in 2005, we have reached out to more than 250,000 domestic workers.

"With Fast's mediation service accredited by the Singapore International Mediation Institute earlier this month, we will do our best to ensure that all disputes are amicably resolved with proper closure."