Social enterprise transform local seniors into TikTok Stars with help from student volunteers

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The TL;DR: Creative arts-focused social enterprise The WoW Movement transformed local seniors into TikTok stars with the help of student volunteers during the Sing, Shine, Share event held at Kallang Place on Aug 29.

(From far left) Lasalle College of the Arts students Kerin Chua and Trishea Goh teaching seniors K-Pop dance moves at the Sing, Shine, Share event on Aug 29.

SINGAPORE – Snazzily dressed seniors in glittery suits, cowboy hats and fur coats busted a move to Bruno Mars and Rose’s viral hit Apt. one Saturday afternoon, led by a pair of 18-year-old Lasalle College of the Arts students.

“It was an unplanned thing,” said Trishea Goh, who is studying for her diploma in performance. “We mentioned teaching (the seniors) how to dance (to) K-pop jokingly, and had to commit when some of them were interested to learn.”

Added Kerin Chua, who is also studying for her diploma in performance: “We originally wanted to teach them (the choreography of) Soda Pop from K-pop Demon Hunters, but the seniors wanted to learn Apt.

“They were so energetic. One of them could tell us what the wrong moves were even before we taught them.”

The two impromptu dance instructors were part of a team of four student volunteers from Lasalle and the Nanyang Academy of Fine Art.

They helped transform 19 seniors aged above 60 into glamorous TikTok stars during the Sing, Shine, Share event held at Kallang Place on Aug 29.

The four-hour free event was organised for seniors by creative arts-focused social enterprise The WoW Movement, and supported by Empower Ageing and the SG Partnerships Fund.

As part of the event, seniors attended a singing lesson with a professional vocal coach, underwent a professional makeover with costumes and make-up, and filmed a short music video singing the chorus of their favourite songs.

The four student volunteers also guided the seniors as they created TikTok accounts, and edited and uploaded their music videos after filming, as part of getting seniors more comfortable with day-to-day technology.

Boon Lay resident Toh Ah Yong, 73, watching the TikTok video of her performance on her mobile device. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Hasyna Neo, founder of The WoW Movement, said: “The idea was to combine something familiar and enjoyable, singing, with a guided introduction to digital content creation.

“We hope the programme encourages seniors to remain happy, expressive and actively engaged in their communities. It also gives younger volunteers an opportunity to contribute their creative skills while forming meaningful connections with seniors.”

Youth volunteers to whom ST spoke said they were surprised by how lively the seniors were at the event.

“Their energy was very high throughout,” said Lasalle’s Goh, who was introduced to the volunteering opportunity by a lecturer. “I think I don’t even have the confidence to dance and perform like that on social media.”

Chong Lian How, 71, recording her video for TikTok at the Sing, Shine, Share event on Aug 29. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Retiree Chong Lian How, 71, signed up for the event after seeing an announcement on Empower Ageing’s WhatsApp group.

“I like singing and I like new experiences,” she said. “I was very excited for this event, especially when I heard there was make-up and costumes.”

Clad in a gold sequinned top, Chong serenaded her peers with her rendition of Mandarin ballad Just Like Your Tenderness by Tsai Chin.

“It’s my first time wearing this make-up. I didn’t even wear (make-up) like this for my son’s wedding,” Chong joked. “We were very pampered today.”

Seng Lee Khoon, 68, admiring her makeover at the Sing, Shine, Share event on Aug 29. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Retiree Seng Lee Khoon was called upon numerous times to collaborate with other seniors by performing in their music videos.

“They know that I like to sing and dancem so they kept calling me up,” said the 68-year-old, who sings karaoke up to three times a week. “The volunteers and instructors were very friendly. I would love to go for something like this again.”

Ellie Teo, 72, described the event as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” and considered posting more content online after learning more from the student volunteers.

The WoW Movement’s Neo said that the organisation hopes to organise more such events in the future that combines “active ageing, creative expression, youth volunteerism and digital inclusion”.

June Lim (left) watching retiree Ellie Teo (in red) practise her vocals with vocal coach Jeremy Han (second from right) at the Sing, Shine, Share event on Aug 29. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

For Lasalle volunteer June Lim, who is studying for her diploma in performance, interacting with the seniors during the event was also a way for her to feel connected to her grandmother.

The 24-year-old said: “I haven’t been able to bond with my grandma in her older age because of her dementia. It’s been a long time since I laughed and spent time with people from this age group.”

“It was very meaningful. I hope that the seniors feel that they are loved and treasured by society.”